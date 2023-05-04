858 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.88. 207,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $282.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.