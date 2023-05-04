888 Reiterates Maintains Rating for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 888 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

EMR traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 4,423,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

