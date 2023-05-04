ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $264.85

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $264.85 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.92 or 1.00053742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002151 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $414.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.