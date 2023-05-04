ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO remained flat at $4.42 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 550,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,839. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.49%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

