ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. ACCO Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO remained flat at $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 551,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,839. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

