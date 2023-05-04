Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald's Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.01. The company had a trading volume of 941,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,115. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

