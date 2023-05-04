Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,733. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

