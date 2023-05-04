Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.