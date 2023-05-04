Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 874,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,400. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,643.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.