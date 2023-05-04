Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

HXL stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,457 shares of company stock valued at $383,882. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

