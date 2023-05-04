Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,636,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $150.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

