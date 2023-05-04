Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

