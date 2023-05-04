Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

