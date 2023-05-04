Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

