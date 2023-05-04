Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,110.65

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,110.65 ($26.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,318 ($28.96). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,288 ($28.59), with a volume of 530,406 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.99) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($32.17) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.50).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,794.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,977.01). In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

