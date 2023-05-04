ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.82

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 186247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $685.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.33 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

