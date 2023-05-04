Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 319.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928,422 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.24% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $248,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 12,238,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,110,203. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

