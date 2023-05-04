Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $66.62. 1,643,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,001 shares of company stock worth $2,631,098 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

