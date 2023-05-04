Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.49). Approximately 4,523,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,941,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.10 ($1.50).

Airtel Africa Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

