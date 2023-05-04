Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 315 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,880.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.46 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

