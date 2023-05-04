Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

