Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $89,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.