Alasdair Locke Buys 100,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Locke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,483.76).

Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Thursday. First Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. The company has a market cap of £27.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

