Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 3,614,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,557. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

