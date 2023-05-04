Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $166.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s current price.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $184.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.