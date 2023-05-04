Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALC traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.20. 12,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,692. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.30.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

