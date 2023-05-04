Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.82. 161,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.44 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

