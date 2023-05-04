Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $109.03 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,211.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $611.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

