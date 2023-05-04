Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 33,296 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $94.34. 1,543,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

