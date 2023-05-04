Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 6,356 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,434. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

