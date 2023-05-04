Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Visa stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.49. 2,734,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $422.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

