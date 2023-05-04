Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.86. 671,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.