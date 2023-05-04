Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 3.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Shares of AMP traded down $8.53 on Thursday, hitting $280.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

