Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,146. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

