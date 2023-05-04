Alley Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.10. 395,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,420 shares of company stock valued at $87,168,483. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

