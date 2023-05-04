Alliance Global Partners Trims Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price to $75.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

