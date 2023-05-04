AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

