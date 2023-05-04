AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZBO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZBO opened at $29.31 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.