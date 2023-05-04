Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.50 to C$29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as low as C$22.11 and last traded at C$22.13, with a volume of 158078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.43.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

