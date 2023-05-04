Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,151. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $934.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

