Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.55. 8,914,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,821,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

