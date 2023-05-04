AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.90

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.90 and last traded at C$23.59, with a volume of 415473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.93.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.59. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9279352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

