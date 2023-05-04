Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AIRE traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 69.75 ($0.87). 18,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,354. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.51. Alternative Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment sold 9,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.86), for a total value of £6,591.57 ($8,235.34). Corporate insiders own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

