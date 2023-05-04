AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

About AlTi Global

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.