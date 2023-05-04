Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA Trading Down 12.1 %

ATUS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 2,894,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,772. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altice USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

