Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

