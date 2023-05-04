Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 209591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The firm has a market cap of $696.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
