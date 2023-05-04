Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 209591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $696.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.