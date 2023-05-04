Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

