Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

