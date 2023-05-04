Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.
Ameresco stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 138,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,546. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
